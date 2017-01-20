Local NFL Star & Olympian back for autograph session

Buffalo Bills WR Marquise Goodwin will be back home in Lubbock Saturday for a signing session. Goodwin was born in Lubbock and attended Wester Elementary.

Goodwin, who played college football at the university of Texas was a 3rd round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013. This season he had 29 catches for 431 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his career he has 47 catches for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Goodwin was a U.S. Olympian in the 2012 Olympics in London in the long jump.

Welcome him back home and get an autograph Saturday from 12 to 2pm at Sweet Creations #CakesbyMarsha at 1106 Avenue J.

