Lady Raiders looking for revenge against No. 12 Texas

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lady Raiders are looking to even the series against No. 12 Texas as they host the Longhorns on Saturday.

Tech is 11-6 and 3-3 in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders are undefeated at home, 10-0, and looking to make it 11-0 against the Longhorns.

