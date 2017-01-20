Lady Raiders looking for revenge against No. 12 Texas

The Roosevelt Lady Eagles soar as catcher Jayde Castro makes the tag at home to get the out.
Texas Tech softball lost a doubleheader to Oklahoma State Sunday 9-1 and 6-5 as they were swept in a three-game series by the Cowgirls for the first time since 2009.
The South Plains College Men's and Women's rodeo teams will be represented at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper Wyoming June 9th through the 17th.
Seventh-ranked Texas Tech women's tennis captured the top seed in the upcoming Big XII Championship in Norman, Oklahoma next weekend.
Wrapping up their amazing 22nd-straight district championship, the 17th ranked Coronado Lady Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the week.
