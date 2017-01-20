Texas Tech announces men's basketball parking enhancements

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – To better serve its fans, the Texas Tech men's basketball program has announced parking enhancements for the remainder of the 2016-17 season beginning with Saturday's matchup versus Oklahoma State.

In a joint effort, the Texas Tech Athletics Department has worked with the Texas Tech Police Department, Transportation and Parking Services and the Fire Marshall's Office.

Effective this Saturday, the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex will be open for free parking for all fans. Texas Tech also will provide a free shuttle beginning 75 minutes prior to tipoff and 60 minutes following the game to transport fans to and from the United Supermarkets Arena.

Saturday's game is Star Wars Day at the United Supermarkets Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take pregame photos with their favorite Star Wars characters on the concourse. The first 1,500 students in attendance will receive a "May the Beard Be With You" T-Shirt. Complimentary food and drink will be provided in the Student Lounge while supplies last.

Texas Tech plays its first weekend conference home game versus Oklahoma State on Saturday. Tip time is slated for 1 p.m., and the game will be televised by ESPNU along with the Watch ESPN app.

Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday's game for as low as $15 online at www.TexasTech.com or in person at the United Supermarkets Arena Box Office which opens 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Tickets can be exchanged following the men's game for a complimentary ticket to the Lady Raiders matchup against No. 12 Texas which tips at 6 p.m. later that evening.

Fans are reminded to go clear at all Texas Tech basketball games. The clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena.