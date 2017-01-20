Women's March on Washington includes Lubbock on Saturday

Happening Saturday, Jan. 21, thousands of men and women will gather together to participate in the "Women's March on Washington" in cities across the country. One of the marches will take place right here in Lubbock, at the Timothy Cole statue at 19th and University, at 2 p.m.

While organizers of Saturday's march in Washington D.C. say it is to protest the inauguration of President Trump, local participants say that's not the case here at home.

"We're not dumb, we know we live in West Texas, and it's traditionally a more conservative area," says Brandon Putman, a participant in the march.

Putman Saturday's march here in the Hub City is a way to positively contribute to society.

"Really the focus of it is not about Trump. It's not an anti-Trump protest in any way, form or fashion. It encompasses all different genders and nationalities and religions, it's a non-partisan march, everyone's just kind of coming together for solidarity for women's rights and human rights which women's rights are a part of," Putman says.

He says while the focus is on a variety of subjects, there are a couple that top the list.

"Some of the number one things we're talking about is in the workplace. Women, historically, are not paid the same pay for equal work that they're doing as other men. Health care is a big thing, there's been a lot of attacks and talk and debate about women's health care and whether a woman is able to make those decisions for herself, or whether someone else that's miles away in some political office needs to make those decisions for her."

Following the violence which stemmed from Friday's protests of President Trump's inauguration, Putman is adamant about one thing.

"The website, for the march, the main march in Washington, lists out some of these things. 'Hey, we are not about violence, we're not about retaliating, we're not about destroying property, or hurting other people. We're very much a peaceful protest, a peaceful demonstration," Putman says.

He also wants to make sure people know everyone is welcome.

"No matter what your political leanings, no matter what your religious faith...I think there's value in multiple voices coming together."

Putman says change doesn't come from one person alone.

"Progress requires change. Progress requires people to move past the way things have been – and when you learn more, you're responsible to do better."

