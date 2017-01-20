Strong winds, cold front ahead this weekend

South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.
Thousands are without power in West Lubbock Monday morning after an incident at a power substation overnight. Just after 2:00 Friday morning there was a fire at a substation at 11th and Milwaukee Avenue. A transformer blew at 4th and Slide Avenue, and there are reports of possibly another incident at 4th Street and Upland. Power lines were down at Milwaukee Avenue and the northbound lanes were blocked off from 19th street to 4th street. According to the US National Weat...
