Strong winds, cold front ahead this weekend

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The weekend will bring more winds to the South Plains, with speeds higher Saturday afternoon through the evening than what we saw on Friday.

Computer models show speeds of 45-55 mph and possibly higher across the southwest South Plains as a cold front approaches and moves eastward through the region.

Ahead of the cold front, winds will be west to southwest, then change to the northwest late Saturday evening. Those northwest winds will bring temperatures down on Sunday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Along with the winds on Saturday there will be a chance of a few showers between mid afternoon to late evening as that cold front moves from New Mexico into the south plains. Rainfall amounts, if any, will be light and coverage will be widely scattered.

Dry on Sunday behind the cold front and plenty of sunshine. Winds will diminish in the afternoon and will not be as strong on Monday.

