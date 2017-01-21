Hoop Madness Scores: 1/20

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
GIRLS
Sweetwater 30
Abilene Wylie 35
Anton 46
Amherst 23
Westbrook 39
Borden County 63
All Saints 58
Christ The King 20
Abilene Cooper 35
Coronado 64
Brownfield 31
Denver City 36
Olton 40
Farwell 86
Sands 48
Grady 34
Nazareth 79
Hart 18
Plainview 49
Hereford 33
Muleshoe 35
Idalou 56
Valley 42
Jayton 41
Silverton 71
Kress 17
Lubbock Cooper 75
Lake View 42
Estacado 48
Lamesa 45
Seminole 25
Levelland 59
Dimmitt 25
Littlefield 41
Dawson 61
Loop 19
Cotton Center 24
Lorenzo 64
Trinity Christian 48
Lubbock Christian 30
New Home 35
Meadow 30
Frenship 43
Midland Lee 39
Lubbock High 58
Monterey 59
Plains 41
Morton 56
Crosbyton 46
New Deal 66
Klondike 59
O'Donnell 49
Whiteface 37
Petersburg 36
Abernathy 58
Post 29
Floydada 55
Ralls 39
Slaton 18
Roosevelt 42
Wellman-Union 21
Ropes 59
Sundown 61
Seagraves 25
Friona 47
Shallowater 69
Tahoka 67
Smyer 39
Brownwood 70
Snyder 22
Plainview Christian 58
Southcrest 44
Lazbuddie 42
SpringLake-Earth 28
Lockney 26
Sudan 58
Canadian 67
Tulia 33
BOYS
Sweetwater 45
Abilene Wylie 92
Anton 38
Amherst 55
Westbrook 48
Borden County 104
All Saints 80
Christ The King 21
Abilene Cooper 62
Coronado 74
Brownfield 56
Denver City 36
Sands 40
Grady 67
Bovina 67
Hale Center 66
Nazareth 74
Hart 34
Plainview 45
Hereford 49
Muleshoe 63
Idalou 49
Valley 45
Jayton 62
Silverton 53
Kress 40
Lubbock Cooper 57
Lake View 69
Estacado 75
Lamesa 81
Seminole 58
Levelland 47
Dimmitt 48
Littlefield 56
Dawson 50
Loop 47
Cotton Center 19
Lorenzo 46
Trinity Christian 54
Lubbock Christian 32
New Home 61
Meadow 53
Frenship 57
Midland Lee 44
Lubbock High 51
Monterey 59
Plains 35
Morton 58
Guthrie 38
Motley County 37
Crosbyton 13
New Deal 46
Klondike 60
O'Donnell 49
Whiteface 73
Petersburg 66
Abernathy 52
Post 56 F/OT2
Floydada 67
Ralls 33
Slaton 74
Roosevelt 45
Wellman-Union 30
Ropes 55
Sundown 54
Seagraves 42
Friona 35
Shallowater 56
Tahoka 42
Smyer 54
Brownwood 39
Snyder 36
Plainview Christian 57
Southcrest 30
Lockney 77
Sudan 41
Canadian 67
Tulia 53
