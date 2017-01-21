Hoop Madness Scores: 1/20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/20

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

GIRLS

Sweetwater 30
Abilene Wylie 35

Anton 46
Amherst 23

Westbrook 39
Borden County 63

All Saints 58
Christ The King 20

Abilene Cooper 35
Coronado 64

Brownfield 31
Denver City 36

Olton 40
Farwell 86

Sands 48
Grady 34

Nazareth 79
Hart 18

Plainview 49
Hereford 33

Muleshoe 35
Idalou 56

Valley 42
Jayton 41

Silverton 71
Kress 17

Lubbock Cooper 75
Lake View 42

Estacado 48
Lamesa 45

Seminole 25
Levelland 59

Dimmitt 25
Littlefield 41

Dawson 61
Loop 19

Cotton Center 24
Lorenzo 64

Trinity Christian 48
Lubbock Christian 30

New Home 35
Meadow 30

Frenship 43
Midland Lee 39

Lubbock High 58
Monterey 59

Plains 41
Morton 56

Crosbyton 46
New Deal 66

Klondike 59
O'Donnell 49

Whiteface 37
Petersburg 36

Abernathy 58
Post 29

Floydada 55
Ralls 39

Slaton 18
Roosevelt 42

Wellman-Union 21
Ropes 59

Sundown 61
Seagraves 25

Friona 47
Shallowater 69

Tahoka 67
Smyer 39

Brownwood 70
Snyder 22

Plainview Christian 58
Southcrest 44

Lazbuddie 42
SpringLake-Earth 28

Lockney 26
Sudan 58

Canadian 67
Tulia 33

BOYS

Sweetwater 45
Abilene Wylie 92

Anton 38
Amherst 55

Westbrook 48
Borden County 104

All Saints 80
Christ The King 21

Abilene Cooper 62
Coronado 74

Brownfield 56
Denver City 36

Sands 40
Grady 67

Bovina 67
Hale Center 66

Nazareth 74
Hart 34

Plainview 45
Hereford 49

Muleshoe 63
Idalou 49

Valley 45
Jayton 62

Silverton 53
Kress 40

Lubbock Cooper 57
Lake View 69

Estacado 75
Lamesa 81

Seminole 58
Levelland 47

Dimmitt 48
Littlefield 56

Dawson 50
Loop 47

Cotton Center 19
Lorenzo 46

Trinity Christian 54
Lubbock Christian 32

New Home 61
Meadow 53

Frenship 57
Midland Lee 44

Lubbock High 51
Monterey 59

Plains 35
Morton 58

Guthrie 38
Motley County 37

Crosbyton 13
New Deal 46

Klondike 60
O'Donnell 49

Whiteface 73
Petersburg 66

Abernathy 52
Post 56 F/OT2

Floydada 67
Ralls 33

Slaton 74
Roosevelt 45

Wellman-Union 30
Ropes 55

Sundown 54
Seagraves 42

Friona 35
Shallowater 56

Tahoka 42
Smyer 54

Brownwood 39
Snyder 36

Plainview Christian 57
Southcrest 30

Lockney 77
Sudan 41

Canadian 67
Tulia 53

