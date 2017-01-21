Hoop Madness Scores: 1/20

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

GIRLS

Sweetwater 30

Abilene Wylie 35

Anton 46

Amherst 23

Westbrook 39

Borden County 63

All Saints 58

Christ The King 20

Abilene Cooper 35

Coronado 64

Brownfield 31

Denver City 36

Olton 40

Farwell 86

Sands 48

Grady 34

Nazareth 79

Hart 18

Plainview 49

Hereford 33

Muleshoe 35

Idalou 56

Valley 42

Jayton 41

Silverton 71

Kress 17

Lubbock Cooper 75

Lake View 42

Estacado 48

Lamesa 45

Seminole 25

Levelland 59

Dimmitt 25

Littlefield 41

Dawson 61

Loop 19

Cotton Center 24

Lorenzo 64

Trinity Christian 48

Lubbock Christian 30

New Home 35

Meadow 30

Frenship 43

Midland Lee 39

Lubbock High 58

Monterey 59

Plains 41

Morton 56

Crosbyton 46

New Deal 66

Klondike 59

O'Donnell 49

Whiteface 37

Petersburg 36

Abernathy 58

Post 29

Floydada 55

Ralls 39

Slaton 18

Roosevelt 42

Wellman-Union 21

Ropes 59

Sundown 61

Seagraves 25

Friona 47

Shallowater 69

Tahoka 67

Smyer 39

Brownwood 70

Snyder 22

Plainview Christian 58

Southcrest 44

Lazbuddie 42

SpringLake-Earth 28

Lockney 26

Sudan 58

Canadian 67

Tulia 33

BOYS

Sweetwater 45

Abilene Wylie 92

Anton 38

Amherst 55

Westbrook 48

Borden County 104

All Saints 80

Christ The King 21

Abilene Cooper 62

Coronado 74

Brownfield 56

Denver City 36

Sands 40

Grady 67

Bovina 67

Hale Center 66

Nazareth 74

Hart 34

Plainview 45

Hereford 49

Muleshoe 63

Idalou 49

Valley 45

Jayton 62

Silverton 53

Kress 40

Lubbock Cooper 57

Lake View 69

Estacado 75

Lamesa 81

Seminole 58

Levelland 47

Dimmitt 48

Littlefield 56

Dawson 50

Loop 47

Cotton Center 19

Lorenzo 46

Trinity Christian 54

Lubbock Christian 32

New Home 61

Meadow 53

Frenship 57

Midland Lee 44

Lubbock High 51

Monterey 59

Plains 35

Morton 58

Guthrie 38

Motley County 37

Crosbyton 13

New Deal 46

Klondike 60

O'Donnell 49

Whiteface 73

Petersburg 66

Abernathy 52

Post 56 F/OT2

Floydada 67

Ralls 33

Slaton 74

Roosevelt 45

Wellman-Union 30

Ropes 55

Sundown 54

Seagraves 42

Friona 35

Shallowater 56

Tahoka 42

Smyer 54

Brownwood 39

Snyder 36

Plainview Christian 57

Southcrest 30

Lockney 77

Sudan 41

Canadian 67

Tulia 53

