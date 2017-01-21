Texas Tech Football announces coaching changes

There will be two new faces next season on the Texas Tech football sidelines.

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Saturday offensive line coach Lee Hays won’t be returning to the program next season.

Meanwhile running backs coach DeShaun Foster has accepted the same position at his Alma Matter, UCLA.

"We appreciate all that Coach Foster and Coach Hays have done for our football program," Kingsbury said. "We wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Last season was Foster’s only season with the Red Raiders.

While coach Hays has been with the Red Raiders since 2013, Kliff's first season as the Texas Tech head coach.

