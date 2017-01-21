Lubbock native, NFL receiver signs autographs in Hub City

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin met with fans and signed autographs this afternoon. Goodwin was born in Lubbock and attended Wester Elementary.

Goodwin was a 3rd round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills after playing college football for the University of Texas.

Goodwin competed in the 2012 U.S. Olympics in London in the long jump.

He has not spent a lot of time in Lubbock but he was happy to be back in town.

Goodwin said, “We’ve had a huge showing today. A lot of Texas folks came out to support and got pictures and autographs. Luckily, I’ve seen a lot of burnt orange walking around here. I wouldn’t expect that in Raider country but glad everybody came out to support today.

The NFL wide receiver went on to say, "Being an Olympian and being in the NFL coming from a small town like Lubbock show a lot of promise and it shows it doesn’t matter where you come from, the demographics, or your background, you can make it. You can push through it and I’m just trying to spread greatness all across the country and we can start right at home."

