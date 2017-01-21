No. 12 Texas too strong for Lady Raiders

No. 12 Texas hands Lady Raiders their first loss at home, 77-57 while grabbing their 12th straight win.
Texas extends its program-best Big 12 Conference start to 8-0.
The Longhorns (14-4, 8-0) takes the series against Texas Tech (11-7, 3-4) for the fourth consecutive year.
Jada Terry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Dayo Olabode finished with 10 points.
