No. 12 Texas too strong for Lady Raiders - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

No. 12 Texas hands Lady Raiders their first loss at home, 77-57 while grabbing their 12th straight win.

Texas extends its program-best Big 12 Conference start to 8-0.

The Longhorns (14-4, 8-0) takes the series against Texas Tech (11-7, 3-4) for the fourth consecutive year.

Jada Terry led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Dayo Olabode finished with 10 points.

