Oklahoma State Grabs their first Big 12 Win over Texas Tech, 83-64

Oklahoma State broke its Big 12 Conference losing streak by beating Texas Tech, 83-64 in a Saturday afternoon match-up.
Oklahoma State got its first conference win this season and the Red Raiders suffered their first loss at home this year.
With only 12 minutes remaining, Tech shot 7-of-9 from the field while holding the Cowboys to a five-minute scoring drought, but it was a little too late.
Keenan Evans lead in scoring for Tech with 15 and Justin Gray grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Devon Thomas and Zach Smith had 11 points apiece.
The Cowboys shot 55.2 percent from the floor, including 11 of 16 from 3-point range. Texas Tech shot 44.2 percent, including 7-of-20 from deep.
