Police: Big Spring man confesses to murder of mother

A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
