1 construction worker dead, 1 critical after Amarillo electrical fire

Roper Copelin (Source: GoFundMe) Roper Copelin (Source: GoFundMe)
Keath Garrison (Source: GoFundMe) Keath Garrison (Source: GoFundMe)
AMARILLO, TX (KCBD) -

One construction worker has died and one remains hospitalized in critical condition here in Lubbock after an electrical fire in Amarillo on Saturday.

The Amarillo Fire Department says 30-year-old Roper Copelin and another employee, Keath Garrison, were at the new Xcel energy building in downtown working construction when the two drilled into an electrical box.

This started a fire, and they both suffered serious injuries

We're told 30-year-old Roper Copelin died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

The other worker is last said to have burns to more than 50 percent of his body and is on a ventilator in ICU.

A GoFundMe account has been set to help both families during this time.

GOFUNDME: Keath Garrison and Family

GOFUNDME: Roper Copelin and family

PREVIOUS STORY: Two workers receive electric shocks, in critical condition

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

