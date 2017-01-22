1 construction worker dead, 1 critical after Amarillo electrical fire

One construction worker has died and one remains hospitalized in critical condition here in Lubbock after an electrical fire in Amarillo on Saturday.

The Amarillo Fire Department says 30-year-old Roper Copelin and another employee, Keath Garrison, were at the new Xcel energy building in downtown working construction when the two drilled into an electrical box.

This started a fire, and they both suffered serious injuries

We're told 30-year-old Roper Copelin died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

The other worker is last said to have burns to more than 50 percent of his body and is on a ventilator in ICU.

A GoFundMe account has been set to help both families during this time.

