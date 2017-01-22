Hoop Madness Team of Week: Frenship Tigers

The Frenship Tigers are the Hoop Madness Team of the week after a mammoth win over No. 16 Tascosa in overtime and a road win at Midland Lee.
The victory over Tascosa was the 300th win in the coaching career of Frenship Coach Paul Page.
Congrats to Coach Page and the Tigers.
