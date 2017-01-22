Sports Xtra: Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis

After the game started over an hour late due to a lightning delay, New Mexico stunned Texas Tech, scoring eight runs over the first three innings and six more in the 8th en route to a 16-5 win.
We've got your high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Post's Brooklyn Courtney will go right down the road to play college basketball.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.
Southland has hired Isiah Archer as their new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director.
