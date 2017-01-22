Sports Xtra: Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis

Wayland Baptist Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis came in studio to talk about her team's big week.

They won 3 games this week beating #8 Oklahoma City, Texas Wesleyan & Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

#19 Wayland Baptist has won 20 straight at home in Plainview and they sit at 16-2 overall and 7-1 in conference.

