Sports Xtra Play of the Week: Chelsea Hunter - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sports Xtra Play of the Week: Chelsea Hunter

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Trailing Lubbock High by 1, Monterey’s Chelsea Hunter hit a short runner with less than a second to go to secure the win for the Lady Plainsmen 59-58. A huge district win for Monterey.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly