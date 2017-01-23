Hundreds gather for Women's March in Lubbock

The crowd at the corner of 19th Street and University Avenue chanted "Love trumps hate" as cars drove by honking and cheering them on.

The march had no route, but its message moved through the streets of Lubbock, stopping traffic and bringing hundreds of supporters to the small patch of land outside Texas Tech.

In what was arguably one of the biggest rallies Lubbock has ever seen, women, men, children, and grandparents came out to support their sisters at home and across the world for the Women's March.

"We're out here fighting for women's rights and everybody's rights, and it's something important and I think that's why we have such a big turn out today," said one supporter.

The marchers echoed voices of women across the country, fighting for reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, science, equality, and more.

For some, this march is a direct message to the President: "To remind people that 3 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton than voted for Donald Trump," said one man in the crowd.

For others, it's bigger than just one man: "I don't want to lose everything we've worked for over the last 40 years," said one woman. Another protester said, "We want to see equal rights, we want to see equal pay, we want to see fairness in government, we want to see change, real change, not fake."

It may be just a small blip on the map of Women's Marches across the country, but it's a chance for the South Plains to send their message to Washington - "Be proud, don't be voiceless" - in hopes that our 45th President will listen.

