Police ID woman claiming to be in 'Mexican Mafia,' told Rosa's employee to 'watch his back'

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department have identified a woman claiming to be a member of the Mexican Mafia, who threatened a Rosa's Tortilla Factory employee in November. However, police have not released her name.

The woman went into the restaurant on Milwaukee Ave. and threatened the employee and his family, telling him to "watch their backs."

Lubbock police say the woman is cooperating with detectives in a terroristic threat investigation.

