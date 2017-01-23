Jury selection begins for Willie Guerra - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Jury selection begins for Willie Guerra

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Willie Guerra (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Willie Guerra (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Jury selection is underway for a Lubbock man accused of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested Willie Guerra in September of 2015 after being accused of stabbing and cutting a woman.

This isn't the first time he's been charged with a felony. In 2000, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation.

