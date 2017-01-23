Officials identify Cannon AFB Airman who died after collapsing on base

The female 27th Special Operations Wing Airman who died after collapsing following physical exercise on base Jan. 20 has been identified.

Senior Airman Deanna Richards, 26, collapsed around 7:20 a.m., and was transported to a medical facility soon afterward. Doctors declared her deceased shortly after 8:45 a.m.

Richards worked as an operations management journeyman at Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron. She was from Ashland, Mass., and is survived by her mother, father and two brothers.

Officials are planning a Wednesday morning memorial service at the base chapel. The cause of death and any details surrounding it are under investigation.

