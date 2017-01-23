Truck runs through storefront in Redbud Square

In a ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
In a ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Lloyd Maines, Sonny Curtis and Joe Ely, all in one place? That's a musical performance you can't miss at Thursday's Lubbock Lights event at Texas Tech.
Lloyd Maines, Sonny Curtis and Joe Ely, all in one place? That's a musical performance you can't miss at Thursday's Lubbock Lights event at Texas Tech.