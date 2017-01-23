Truck runs through storefront in Redbud Square

Lubbock police are investigating what caused a pickup truck to run through a storefront Monday morning.

Police responded to the Pro2 - Professional Home Oxygen Service in Redbud Square just after 10:00 am after reports that a truck plowed through the front windows.

Police are releasing few details right now, but they say there were no injuries in the incident.

Store hours indicate the business was open during the time of the accident.

This is still a developing situation and we will update the story when more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.