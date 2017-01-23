Lane closure on Slide Road beginning Jan. 24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lane closure on Slide Road beginning Jan. 24

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Tuesday, January 24th, one southbound lane on Slide Road between 2nd Street and 8th Street will be closed while Lone Star HDD Services installs a utility line for AT&T.

The closure is estimated to be complete on February 7th, contingent on weather conditions.

The City of Lubbock urges drivers to use caution while driving through construction zones.

