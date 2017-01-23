Gov. Abbott appoints Regents for Texas Tech University System - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed a current member and appointed two new members to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, his office announced today (Jan. 23).

Reappointed was John Steinmetz, who was originally appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry on Feb. 1, 2011.

The new appointees are John Walker, of Houston, chief executive officer of EnerVest, Ltd. and executive chairman of EV Energy Partners, L.P., and J. Michael Lewis, of Dallas, a private investor and the general partner of Coronado Resources, Olympia Royalty and Wellspring Royalties.

"We are thankful to have Regent Steinmetz reappointed and excited to welcome back John Walker and for J. Michael Lewis to join the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System," Chancellor Robert L. Duncan said. "They all bring a passion for their alma mater and I look forward to working with them as we continue the growth of the Texas Tech University System as a premier higher education system."

The next Texas Tech University System Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23-24 on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

All three appointments, effective February 1, are subject to Senate confirmation. Regents are appointed to six-year terms by the governor. The terms of two other regents, Debbie Montford of San Antonio and Larry Anders of Dallas, end Jan. 31.

"I'd like to thank Regents Montford and Anders for their dedication and commitment to the Texas Tech University System," Duncan said. "They have invested significant time and effort to make the system and its component institutions what they are today."

An Eagle Scout and veteran of the U.S. Navy, Walker is a previous gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Tech Board of Regents and was named a Distinguished Alumnus of Texas Tech University.  He is the previous chairman of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and is a member of the National Petroleum Council and All-American Wildcatters. He has served on the boards of PetroLogistics LP, the Houston Producers' Forum, the Petroleum Club of Houston, and the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association.  In November 2007, he received the oil and gas industry's highest award, the Chief Roughneck Award.  He is a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, the Distinguished Eagle from the Boy Scouts of America, the Jesse H. and Mary Gibbs Jones International Citizen Award and the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

Lewis was previously appointed by Gov. Abbott to the Governor's University Research Initiative Advisory Board. He is a member of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the Financial Executives Institute. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of the State Fair of Texas, Texas Tech Foundation, and the West Dallas Community School. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Tech Investment Advisory Committee and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. In 2014 Mr. Lewis received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University.

Steinmetz is a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and currently serves as chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Facilities and Regents' Rules Committees. He is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization and past recipient of the Small Business Administration's Financial Services Champion Award.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University where he served as president of the Student Government Association.

"I'd like to congratulate John Steinmetz on his reappointment, welcome John Walker and J. Michael Lewis to the board, and thank Debbie Montford and Larry Anders for their service to the board," said Board of Regents Chairman Mickey Long. "The future is bright for the Texas Tech University System because of selfless people like this."

