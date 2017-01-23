Vehicle burglary suspect in custody

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.
Winter weather is still heading for West Texas, but at least Friday will be a nice and warm day.
Winter weather is still heading for West Texas, but at least Friday will be a nice and warm day.
Ann Coulter says she was forced to cancel her speaking event Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence, calling it "a dark day for free speech in America."
Ann Coulter says she was forced to cancel her speaking event Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence, calling it "a dark day for free speech in America."