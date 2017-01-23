Vehicle burglary suspect in custody - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Vehicle burglary suspect in custody

Travis Brandon Saylor, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Travis Brandon Saylor, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Provided by Lubbock Police Department Provided by Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police have a suspect in custody, charged with breaking into a vehicle in the 4600 block of 65th Street.

It happened on Jan. 17 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The truck owner had just returned home and was in between trips to the vehicle. The video shows the suspect walk up the driveway and check the door handles to both vehicles. Finding the truck unlocked, he climbs in and starts rummaging through the console. After a few minutes, he takes off with a few items.

Police have identified 30-year-old Travis Brandon Saylors as the suspect in this case. Saylors was already in jail charged in two separate cases of burglary of a habitation.

