Canyon ISD AD Bryan Wood has been named Shallowater's new AD/Football Coach, made official Tuesday night at a school board meeting in Shallowater.

Wood has won almost 150 games in his coaching career at Sunray, Pampa and Randall.

He will replace Chad Terry who went 2-9 and made the Bi-District round of the playoffs in his lone season at Shallowater.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.