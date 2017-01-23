Atmos Energy says 'oil field odor' in Lubbock is not natural gas

In a ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
