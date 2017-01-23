Atmos Energy says 'oil field odor' in Lubbock is not natural gas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Atmos Energy says 'oil field odor' in Lubbock is not natural gas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Atmos Energy says it is again receiving many calls today from people reporting an oil field odor throughout Lubbock.

Officials say if the odor is outside your home and if you can smell it for blocks, it's most likely oil and not natural gas.

They add no leaks have been found.

