January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, an effort to bring attention to this problem before it steals your vision.

Regular eye checks can test for Glaucoma with a simple puff of air into the eye.

Dr. William Boothe, an Ophthalmologist at Covenant, says some people avoid the eye doctor because they hate the puff. However, he adds there's no reason for that because you can test for glaucoma without the puff. He explains, "We use drops to numb the eye and then take the pressure where you don't feel anything. In addition, the eye drops we use for treatment of glaucoma are very successful and a very low number of people actually come to surgery."

Dr. Boothe says it's heartbreaking to see people who wait too late for that glaucoma check because when it steals your vision, you can't get that back.

The good news is with early treatment, you can slow the process or even prevent blindness by treating the symptoms.

Glaucoma can strike at any age which is why Dr. Boothe he says it's important for everyone to get an eye exam, yearly after age 40, or earlier if you have a family history of the illness.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.