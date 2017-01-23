Deputies: Man shot in both legs shows up to hospital after drive-by shooting

Deputies from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened at Tech Inn on Monday night.

According to deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, they were searching for a wanted person and pulled into the parking lot of the Tech Inn Motel at 3107 Clovis Road around 9 p.m. on Monday. At the same time, the drive-by shooting happened. Deputies do not believe they were targeted in the shooting and they did not return fire.

LPD officers arrived to help Lubbock Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the motel. A SWAT team was called in to search the rooms for anyone injured or anyone with a gun but found nothing. The suspect is still at large.

About an hour and a half after the shooting, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to each leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He is being questioned by deputies at this time.

Several people were detained and questioned, but they were all released on Monday night.

Deputies from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office have secured the crime scene and are continuing their investigation.

Deputies located a vehicle possibly involved in the drive-by shooting, and it is being processed now.

Deputies do not believe the person they were searching for was involved in the drive-by shooting.

