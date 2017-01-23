Strong winds, elevated fire danger, colder temps on Tuesday

Strong winds, elevated fire danger, cooler temps and dust are all a part of Tuesday's forecast.

With a strong cold front moving across the region, winds will again climb to 40 mph with possible gusts up to or above 50 mph in the afternoon. Winds will remain strong until sunset when they will turn northwesterly at speeds of 15 to 25 mph overnight into Wednesday as colder air moves south across the south plains.

As the latest system moves across Texas it will also bring elevated fire danger with levels from low to high, particularly in the southwestern south plains. The fire danger will peak between 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. In the evening the winds will decrease and colder air will move into the south plains, decreasing the fire danger.

Temperatures will fall back to normal or below normal later Tuesday and remain chilly through early Saturday. You can expect night time lows to hit the low 20s later in the week. The afternoon highs will stay around the 50 degree mark beginning Wednesday into early weekend.

A lot of wind but no rain expected with this latest storm system.

