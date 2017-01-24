Police: No juvenile, abduction in search for pickup possibly involved in sexual assault

Ann Coulter says she was forced to cancel her speaking event Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence, calling it "a dark day for free speech in America."
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.