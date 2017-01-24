Police: No juvenile, abduction in search for pickup possibly involved in sexual assault

After detectives with the Lubbock Police Department found a dark-colored GMC pickup truck with ladder racks that was thought to be connected to a sexual assault of a child, officials say there was no abduction and no juvenile involved in the case.

Around 11:45 a.m.on Monday, Jan. 16, an individual called police concerned about a possible sexual assault that happened in a pickup parked at 1615 45th Street.

The pickup was found and the driver was cooperating with police. They determined no juvenile was involved.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.