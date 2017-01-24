Ag conference focuses on helping South Plains farmers - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ag conference focuses on helping South Plains farmers

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Hundreds of farmers across the South Plains are learning how to prepare for the future of agriculture. 

FarmLogs held their second annual free user conference to unveil new technology for the 2017 season. They work on connecting the dots between decisions you make as a grower and how that can lead to profit. 

The company serves more than 65 million acres across the United States, but here they're focusing on the needs and values of local farmers, like irrigation. 

"Where they can actually get feedback about the crop, how the irrigator is working putting on water, are we getting enough water, are we timing it right, really being able to see stress patterns in the crop, we've seen that be tremendously impactful for growers down in Texas," said Jesse Vollmar, CEO of FarmLogs. 

"And so we're looking at tools and techniques that allow you to really measure and think about, how when I do this is it going to impact my bottom line, and how can I be more profitable as a grower producing a crop," said Vollmar. 

Lubbock is FarmLogs' final stop for the conference series. They also held events in Iowa and Illinois. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

