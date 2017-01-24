LCU Baseball picked 2nd in Conference

The Heartland Conference released their 2017 Baseball Preseason Poll and Lubbock Christian University is slotted second.

LCU reached the South Central Regional last season in their first year eligible for NCAA Division II Postseason play.

LCU opens the 2017 baseball season February 2nd against East Central Oklahoma in Grand Prairie.

2017 Heartland Baseball Preseason Poll

1. St. Edward's 16 160

2. Lubbock Christian 1 134

3. St. Mary's 1 125

4. Oklahoma Christian 113

5. UA Fort Smith 84

6. Newman 75

7. Rogers State 61

8. Texas A&M International 40

9. Oklahoma Panhandle State 18

