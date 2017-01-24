LCU Baseball picked 2nd in Conference - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LCU Baseball picked 2nd in Conference

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Lubbock Christian University) (Source: Lubbock Christian University)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Heartland Conference released their 2017 Baseball Preseason Poll and Lubbock Christian University is slotted second.

LCU reached the South Central Regional last season in their first year eligible for NCAA Division II Postseason play.

LCU opens the 2017 baseball season February 2nd against East Central Oklahoma in Grand Prairie.

2017 Heartland Baseball Preseason Poll

1. St. Edward's 16      160

2. Lubbock Christian 1     134

3. St. Mary's 1     125

4. Oklahoma Christian     113

5. UA Fort Smith  84

6. Newman  75

7. Rogers State  61

8. Texas A&M International  40

9. Oklahoma Panhandle State  18

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly