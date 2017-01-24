Former Dallas Cowboy coming to Lubbock for Scholarship Dinner

Former Dallas Cowboy Nate Newton will be speaking in Lubbock at the Move Mountains Scholarship Dinner March 3rd.

Newton is a 3 time Super Bowl Champion and 6 time Pro Bowl Selection.

The Black Tie Event and Silent Auction is March 3rd at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Doors are open 6:15 with the program starting at 7 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Move Mountains Scholarship.

For more information on tables and tickets, call 817-323-7138.

