Brandon Jones returns to Coach Tech OL

Kliff Kingsbury had hired former Red Raider Brandon Jones to be Texas Tech offensive line coach. He replaces Lee Hays who was let go over the weekend.

Jones has 10 years of OL Coaching experience, having got his start as an offensive assistant with the Red Raiders in 2007-08. The past two years Jones has worked with the OL at Cal.

Jones has also worked at Sam Houston State and East Carolina.

"We’re excited to welcome Coach Jones to our staff," Kingsbury said in a Texas Tech news release. "He’s regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country, and our program will benefit from his leadership. We’re looking forward to our offensive line continuing to develop under him."

"I’m looking forward to joining Coach Kingsbury and his staff," Jones said in the news release. "Texas Tech has been known to produce one of the top offenses in the country each and every season, and I’m fortunate to be able to work with a great group of young men to continue to build on that tradition."

Welcome back, Brandon Jones.

