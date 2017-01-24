Heavy smoke over Brownfield from cotton burr fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Heavy smoke over Brownfield from cotton burr fire

BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

The Brownfield News reports heavy smoke over Brownfield from a cotton burr fire west of town.

The Terry County Sheriff says the fire started around 11 a.m.

There's no threat to people or structures, but it may cause issues for people in the area with breathing problems.

