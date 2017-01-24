Lubbock man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Devante Deshawn Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Devante Deshawn Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Devonte Deshawn Manahan, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 24, 2017.

He is accused of trying to have anal intercourse with a child younger than 14-years-old.

According to the police report, the alleged aggravated sexual assault happened on Jan. 5, 2017. 

The child was taken to the emergency room where police were called to investigate.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

