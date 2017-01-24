Red Raiders prepare for tough road test against No. 5 Baylor

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to hit the road, for one of their toughest road games of the season against the 5th ranked Baylor Bears.

Baylor sits at (18-1) on the season coming into this game, with a stellar (13-0) record playing on their home court.

"I think that this year's (Baylor) team, fits the personnel. If they want to be long, they are long. If they want to be quick, they are quick. I think this team is built to try and win the Big XII, where as other teams just try to get into the tournament," Red Raider head coach Chris Beard said.

"He has had two teams make the great-8, but I think this team is different. Why do I think that? The players they have, and they have already won three road games. It's just a really good Baylor team, the best Baylor team I've ever seen," Beard said.

Oddshark.com says No. 5 Baylor comes into the game a 12-point favorite over Texas Tech.

Tip off for the game is at 7 p.m. It will be televised on ESPNNEWS.

