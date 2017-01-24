Lady Raiders look for sweep of No. 22 West Virginia - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lady Raiders look for sweep of No. 22 West Virginia

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: Texas Tech Athletics Source: Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lady Raiders visit No. 22 West Virginia Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Central. Texas Tech is 11-7 overall and has dropped two straight.

In their first meeting with West Virginia at the United Supermarkets Arena, Tech knocked off the then No. 18 Lady Mountaineers 75-66 for the Lady Raiders first win over a ranked opponent since 2013.

Having topped West Virginia once, Texas Tech will look to do it again, but this time on the road. The Lady Raiders are 10-1 at home but 0-6 on the road so Coach Candi Whitaker says that needs to be fixed quick.

"We have to figure out what's wrong with us on the road and fix our mentality and fix our play. We have to perform better on the road. Our stats are drastically different on the road versus home. We have a young team that has to look in the mirror and own a lot of that and take more initiative when they go on the road."

The game at West Virginia can be watched online on Mountaineer TV here: http://wvusports.com/mediaplayer.cfm?showID=434

The Lady Raiders are then at Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m.

