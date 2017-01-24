Lady Raiders look for sweep of No. 22 West Virginia

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Patrick Mahomes impressed a lot of teams during face to face meetings and workouts. Kansas City aggressively moved up from the 27th pick to the 10th overall pick to land the Red Raider Quarterback.
We've got your Thursday night baseball and softball scores from around the South Plains.
The Texas Tech Women's Golf Team earned a No. 9 seed during Thursday's Selection Show and even better, they will get to host the NCAA Lubbock Regional.
