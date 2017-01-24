Police search for pickup that crashed into Clear Talk Wireless on Slide Rd.

Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run crash with a building (Source: LPD)

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect and pickup involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 5, 2017 around 8:30 p.m.

According to the police report, the driver left the scene, driving recklessly northbound on Slide Road.

The truck is a white or light-colored Ford F-150 Platinum 4-door with damage to the front left bumper and headlight. It could also be missing the grill.

If you recognize the truck or if you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

