Lubbock man indicted, charged with shoplifting from United on 82nd

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with robbing the United on 82nd Street last December.

Police were called out after a report of a violent shoplifter on Dec. 28.

Police say Christopher Bouyer was with another person and grabbed two burritos and two soft drinks and began to walk out of the store.

An employee confronted Bouyer at the door, but the report says he then became loud and defensive.

He eventually agreed to pay for the items, but moments later caused a scene and tried to escape.

Bouyer was held down by three store employees before police arrived.

The other person with Bouyer stood by and was cooperative during the ordeal.

Bouyer is now held on a $5,000 bond.

