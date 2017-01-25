Highway Hazard - Impaired by Medication

Previous research has linked type 2 diabetes and memory loss. Now, new research may be closing in on some of the reasons why.
It's the leading cause of permanent vision loss for Americans, but a condition called age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may be going undiagnosed too often, new research suggests.
Family income can take a big hit when a wife or husband cares for a spouse with cancer, researchers report.
Vaccines prevent serious infections so effectively that many parents mistakenly believe the diseases are no longer a threat in the United States, a pediatrician warns.
Drinking heavily over a short period of time can significantly boost the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm, even in healthy people, new German research suggests.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
The surge from energy drinks can cause unhealthy changes in your heart rhythm and blood pressure that don't occur with other caffeinated beverages, a small new trial suggests.
