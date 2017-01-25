Highway Hazard - Impaired by Medication

When you think about an impaired driver, you might assume alcohol was involved.

But Dr. Jon Skelton, an emergency room physician at Star ER, warns that a common reason for accidents on the road is unexpected reactions to medication.

Dr. Skelton offers this advice, "Whether it's something as simple as a back strain and you have a muscle relaxer or your doctor is going up on your blood pressure medication, or changing your diabetes medication, see how that's going to affect you, at least one dose, before you get behind the wheel and drive."

Dr. Skelton says medication is a frequent reason for emergencies on the road. Drivers take a new drug, even something over the counter, and don't realize it could trigger a lower reaction time, not to mention low blood pressure, a drop in blood sugar, or lightheadedness.

Star ER is a free standing emergency room at the South Loop and Indiana.

