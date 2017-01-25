Hoop Madness Scores: 1/24

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Floydada 41
Abernathy 63
Whitharral 38
Anton 37
Loraine 0
Borden County 1 F/Forfeit
Lake View 36
Coronado 66
Petersburg 53
Cotton Center 19
Klondike 47
Dawson 20
Levelland 57
Denver City 45
Muleshoe 37
Dimmitt 31
Plainview 39
Dumas 37
Roosevelt 47
Friona 50
Sudan 41
Hale Center 16
Hermleigh 57
Highland 36
Shallowater 49
Idalou 42
WF Christian 33
Kingdom Prep 59
Lazbuddie 74
Kress 13
Brownfield 30
Lamesa 29
Lubbock High 23
Lubbock Cooper 62
Wilson 26
Meadow 37
Frenship 46
Midland 42
Lubbock Christian 38
Midland Trinity 24
Abilene Cooper 44
Monterey 68
Post 42
New Deal 46
Sands 70
O'Donnell 102
Lockney 57
Olton 55
Jayton 53
Patton Springs 56
Tahoka 69
Plains 57
All Saints 51
Plainview Christian 57
Crosbyton 39
Ralls 44 F/OT
New Home 16
Ropes 25
Trinity Christian 80
San Jacinto 42
Morton 37
Seagraves 41
Estacado 50
Seminole 49
Littlefield 43
Slaton 38
Sundown 79
Smyer 45
Big Spring 57
Snyder 31
Christ The King 25
Southcrest 53
Nazareth 94
Springlake-Earth 18
Spearman 36
Tulia 37
Motley County 11
Valley 55
Ira 61
Westbrook 39
Amherst 12
Whiteface 30
BOYS
Floydada 54
Abernathy 61 F/OT
Whitharral 29
Anton 40
Loraine 32
Borden County 83
Farwell 58
Bovina 50
Lake View 51
Coronado 84
Levelland 69
Denver City 41
Plainview 60
Dumas 53
Roosevelt 54
Friona 64
Loop 39
Grady 106
Paducah 51
Guthrie 45
Sudan 35
Hale Center 55
Hermleigh 50
Highland 32
Shallowater 65
Idalou 53
WF Christian 70
Kingdom Prep 30
Lazbuddie 42
Kress 69
Brownfield 65
Lamesa 80
Lubbock High 51
Lubbock Cooper 46
Wilson 85
Meadow 36
Frenship 57
Midland 46
Lubbock Christian 65
Midland Trinity 43
Abilene Cooper 66
Monterey 68
Post 41
New Deal 62
Sands 43
O'Donnell 38
Lockney 58
Olton 52
Jayton 66
Patton Springs 36
Tahoka 62
Plains 49
All Saints 100
Plainview Christian 62
Crosbyton 35
Ralls 39
New Home 47
Ropes 44
Trinity Christian 87
San Jacinto 46
Morton 49
Seagraves 50
Estacado 58
Seminole 59
Littlefield 75
Slaton 59
Sundown 51
Smyer 38
Big Spring 44
Snyder 55
Christ The King 26
Southcrest 57
Wellman-Union 66
Southland 41
Nazareth 49
Springlake-Earth 36
Spearman 50
Tulia 56
Motley County 40
Valley 52
Ira 45
Westbrook 27
Amherst 81
Whiteface 52
