Hoop Madness Scores: 1/24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/24

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Floydada 41
Abernathy 63

Whitharral 38
Anton 37

Loraine 0
Borden County 1 F/Forfeit

Lake View 36
Coronado 66

Petersburg 53
Cotton Center 19

Klondike 47
Dawson 20

Levelland 57
Denver City 45

Muleshoe 37
Dimmitt 31

Plainview 39
Dumas 37

Roosevelt 47
Friona 50

Sudan 41
Hale Center 16

Hermleigh 57
Highland 36

Shallowater 49
Idalou 42

WF Christian 33
Kingdom Prep 59

Lazbuddie 74
Kress 13

Brownfield 30
Lamesa 29

Lubbock High 23
Lubbock Cooper 62

Wilson 26
Meadow 37

Frenship 46
Midland 42

Lubbock Christian 38
Midland Trinity 24

Abilene Cooper 44
Monterey 68

Post 42
New Deal 46

Sands 70
O'Donnell 102

Lockney 57
Olton 55

Jayton 53
Patton Springs 56

Tahoka 69
Plains 57

All Saints 51
Plainview Christian 57

Crosbyton 39
Ralls 44 F/OT

New Home 16
Ropes 25

Trinity Christian 80
San Jacinto 42

Morton 37
Seagraves 41

Estacado 50
Seminole 49

Littlefield 43
Slaton 38

Sundown 79
Smyer 45

Big Spring 57
Snyder 31

Christ The King 25
Southcrest 53

Nazareth 94
Springlake-Earth 18

Spearman 36
Tulia 37

Motley County 11
Valley 55

Ira 61
Westbrook 39

Amherst 12
Whiteface 30

BOYS

Floydada 54
Abernathy 61 F/OT

Whitharral 29
Anton 40

Loraine 32
Borden County 83

Farwell 58
Bovina 50

Lake View 51
Coronado 84

Levelland 69
Denver City 41

Plainview 60
Dumas 53

Roosevelt 54
Friona 64

Loop 39
Grady 106

Paducah 51
Guthrie 45

Sudan 35
Hale Center 55

Hermleigh 50
Highland 32

Shallowater 65
Idalou 53

WF Christian 70
Kingdom Prep 30

Lazbuddie 42
Kress 69

Brownfield 65
Lamesa 80

Lubbock High 51
Lubbock Cooper 46

Wilson 85
Meadow 36

Frenship 57
Midland 46

Lubbock Christian 65
Midland Trinity 43

Abilene Cooper 66
Monterey 68

Post 41
New Deal 62

Sands 43
O'Donnell 38

Lockney 58
Olton 52

Jayton 66
Patton Springs 36

Tahoka 62
Plains 49

All Saints 100
Plainview Christian 62

Crosbyton 35
Ralls 39

New Home 47
Ropes 44

Trinity Christian 87
San Jacinto 46

Morton 49
Seagraves 50

Estacado 58
Seminole 59

Littlefield 75
Slaton 59

Sundown 51
Smyer 38

Big Spring 44
Snyder 55

Christ The King 26
Southcrest 57

Wellman-Union 66
Southland 41

Nazareth 49
Springlake-Earth 36

Spearman 50
Tulia 56

Motley County 40
Valley 52

Ira 45
Westbrook 27

Amherst 81
Whiteface 52

