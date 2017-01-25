Hoop Madness Scores: 1/24

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Floydada 41

Abernathy 63

Whitharral 38

Anton 37

Loraine 0

Borden County 1 F/Forfeit

Lake View 36

Coronado 66

Petersburg 53

Cotton Center 19

Klondike 47

Dawson 20

Levelland 57

Denver City 45

Muleshoe 37

Dimmitt 31

Plainview 39

Dumas 37

Roosevelt 47

Friona 50

Sudan 41

Hale Center 16

Hermleigh 57

Highland 36

Shallowater 49

Idalou 42

WF Christian 33

Kingdom Prep 59

Lazbuddie 74

Kress 13

Brownfield 30

Lamesa 29

Lubbock High 23

Lubbock Cooper 62

Wilson 26

Meadow 37

Frenship 46

Midland 42

Lubbock Christian 38

Midland Trinity 24

Abilene Cooper 44

Monterey 68

Post 42

New Deal 46

Sands 70

O'Donnell 102

Lockney 57

Olton 55

Jayton 53

Patton Springs 56

Tahoka 69

Plains 57

All Saints 51

Plainview Christian 57

Crosbyton 39

Ralls 44 F/OT

New Home 16

Ropes 25

Trinity Christian 80

San Jacinto 42

Morton 37

Seagraves 41

Estacado 50

Seminole 49

Littlefield 43

Slaton 38

Sundown 79

Smyer 45

Big Spring 57

Snyder 31

Christ The King 25

Southcrest 53

Nazareth 94

Springlake-Earth 18

Spearman 36

Tulia 37

Motley County 11

Valley 55

Ira 61

Westbrook 39

Amherst 12

Whiteface 30

BOYS

Floydada 54

Abernathy 61 F/OT

Whitharral 29

Anton 40

Loraine 32

Borden County 83

Farwell 58

Bovina 50

Lake View 51

Coronado 84

Levelland 69

Denver City 41

Plainview 60

Dumas 53

Roosevelt 54

Friona 64

Loop 39

Grady 106

Paducah 51

Guthrie 45

Sudan 35

Hale Center 55

Hermleigh 50

Highland 32

Shallowater 65

Idalou 53

WF Christian 70

Kingdom Prep 30

Lazbuddie 42

Kress 69

Brownfield 65

Lamesa 80

Lubbock High 51

Lubbock Cooper 46

Wilson 85

Meadow 36

Frenship 57

Midland 46

Lubbock Christian 65

Midland Trinity 43

Abilene Cooper 66

Monterey 68

Post 41

New Deal 62

Sands 43

O'Donnell 38

Lockney 58

Olton 52

Jayton 66

Patton Springs 36

Tahoka 62

Plains 49

All Saints 100

Plainview Christian 62

Crosbyton 35

Ralls 39

New Home 47

Ropes 44

Trinity Christian 87

San Jacinto 46

Morton 49

Seagraves 50

Estacado 58

Seminole 59

Littlefield 75

Slaton 59

Sundown 51

Smyer 38

Big Spring 44

Snyder 55

Christ The King 26

Southcrest 57

Wellman-Union 66

Southland 41

Nazareth 49

Springlake-Earth 36

Spearman 50

Tulia 56

Motley County 40

Valley 52

Ira 45

Westbrook 27

Amherst 81

Whiteface 52

