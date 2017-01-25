Men Challenging Men to wear white ribbons and end violence - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Men Challenging Men to wear white ribbons and end violence

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Kenneth Castillo, director of SPMCM Kenneth Castillo, director of SPMCM
White Ribbon Kick-Off Campaign (SOURCE: KCBD NEWS) White Ribbon Kick-Off Campaign (SOURCE: KCBD NEWS)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The group, South Plains Men Challenging Men, group is hoping you'll be seeing many small white ribbons pinned to people's collars and clothes over the next few months. South Plains Men Challenging Men is beginning their white ribbon campaign kick-off, hoping to end violence against women and girls. 

This small white ribbon is a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls. It was formed by a group of men in Ontario back in 1991! Here at home, the campaign will run from January 25 until October.

Kenneth Castillo, the Director of South Plains men challenging men is passionate about the need for men to jump in on this issue. He says, "Violence against women has always been a man's issue. We have let women deal with this problem for centuries now. It is on us to understand what kind of privileges we have being a man, just being a guy. We don't have to worry about putting a drink down and then going to the bathroom and having it spiked while we are gone. We don't have to worry about what we wear when we go out to the club at night. These are issues that women have to deal with on a daily basis."

Today's activities are about getting a dialogue started at the start of the campaign, there's a film tonight at Texas Tech to help get that discussion started. 

According to organizers, "The White Ribbon Campaign Kickoff at the Escondido Theater is the beginning of a year of events that will bring men together to learn about men’s role in prevention and intervention of violence against women at Texas Tech, Lubbock and the South Plains. At this event, the public will learn violence against women is a men’s issue and should be treated as a men’s issue."

It begins at 7 p.m. tonight and lasts until 8:30 p.m.

A panel of various community members will be talking about how they see violence against women and harassment in their daily lives and what men can do to fight it.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

