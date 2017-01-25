Police: Suspect in theft nearly hits employees with vehicle during getaway

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from United Supermarket on Parkway Drive.

The theft happened on Dec. 23, 2016 around 7:30 p.m.

Employees saw the man conceal candy bars in his jacket and leave the store without paying.

Police say the employees followed the man outside to recover the candy bars, but the man denied stealing the candy and got into his running vehicle. The police report states a woman and children were inside the vehicle at the time.

The man sped off and nearly hitting one employee, and the door of the vehicle hit the other employee in the head as the suspect drove away.

One employee told police the man dropped the candy bars during the confrontation and the candy bars were taken back into the store.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

The Lubbock Police Department urges anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

