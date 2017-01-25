Police: Suspect in theft nearly hits employees with vehicle during getaway

China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
United States Representative Beto O'Rourke will be hosting a meet and greet with supporters on Sunday.
All hands were on deck today, as more than a dozen local agencies came together for a simulated disaster training exercise. This is something the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to do once every three years, and we got a behind the scenes look at the immense coordination it takes to respond to a major situation.
