Police: Suspect in theft nearly hits employees with vehicle duri - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police: Suspect in theft nearly hits employees with vehicle during getaway

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Suspect image (Source: LPD) Suspect image (Source: LPD)
(Source: LPD) (Source: LPD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from United Supermarket on Parkway Drive.

The theft happened on Dec. 23, 2016 around 7:30 p.m.

Employees saw the man conceal candy bars in his jacket and leave the store without paying.

Police say the employees followed the man outside to recover the candy bars, but the man denied stealing the candy and got into his running vehicle. The police report states a woman and children were inside the vehicle at the time.

The man sped off and nearly hitting one employee, and the door of the vehicle hit the other employee in the head as the suspect drove away.

One employee told police the man dropped the candy bars during the confrontation and the candy bars were taken back into the store.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

The Lubbock Police Department urges anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Seoul: N. Korea fails in missile test-fire near its capital

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:29:46 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:29:46 GMT

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

    China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.

  • Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Congress settles for stopgap to avoid government shutdown

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:28:59 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:28:59 GMT

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

    President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

  • Trump tells NRA: 'You have a true friend' in White House

    Trump tells NRA: 'You have a true friend' in White House

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:28:54 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:28:54 GMT
    President Donald Trump to become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years.
    President Donald Trump to become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years.
    •   
Powered by Frankly