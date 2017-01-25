United to present 18,484 pounds of food to South Plains Food Bank

Thursday, Jan. 26, The United Family®, which operates United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street in Lubbock, will present the South Plains Food Bank with 18,484 pounds of food. This donation is a result of the company’s annual holiday food drive, where guests raised more than $22,100 in monetary donations and $24,300 in food donations.

The annual "U Can Share" food drive began Nov. 28 and lasted through Dec. 11. Guests were encouraged to give nonperishable food or monetary donations at any United Supermarkets, Amigos or Market Street location in Lubbock.

The total donation will provide more than 15,403 meals to local families throughout Lubbock and surrounding areas.

