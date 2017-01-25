New Mexico State Police investigating fatal crash in Lea County

New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal wreck involving two commercial vehicles that happened on US/180, near mile marker 65 in Lea County.

37-year-old Jorge Luis Romo of Tucson, AZ suffered fatal injuries in the Tuesday night wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say a driver from Hobbs, NM was traveling westbound on US 62/180 and made a southbound turn onto the WIPP Access Road. They say the vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound.

The vehicle driven by Romo collided with the southbound vehicle as it was turning.

This accident is still under investigation.

