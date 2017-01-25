Reagor Dykes Auto Group announces acquisition of Big Country Autoland In Snyder

Provided by Reagor Dykes Auto Group

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group, and General Motors announce the company's acquisition of Big Country Autoland In Snyder, TX.

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group takes the reins from current owner W.H. (Bill) Wilson on Thursday, January 26th. Big Country Autoland has served Snyder and the surrounding area since 1989 offering a full line of GM brands which include Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick.

Bart Reagor, RDAG Owner: "We are really excited about the opportunity in Snyder. Mr. Wilson has been great to work with and we appreciate everything he has done for us during this process. The Reagor Dykes Auto Group specializes in helping our customers get "any car they want" so the addition of Cadillac, Buick and GMC to our line up will be great! An additional Chevrolet location will also make it easier to help our Chevrolet customers too! We think Snyder is a great city for us and we look forward to getting involved and doing what we can to make Snyder an even better place to live and to visit!"

W.H (Bill) Wilson, Big Country Autoland: "When I met with Rick and Bart of the Reagor Dykes Auto Group originally, I felt good right away and could tell there was a potential of working something with these men," said W.H. (Bill) Wilson of Big Country Auto-land. "We share a lot of the same kind of interests and goals."

"As we all know in these smaller communities it is the closeness of the people, the school systems, the sports teams, the community events, that make these small towns what they are. That's what draws people to these towns to raise their families, it is about good family values and communities. As a matter of fact, I grew up here in Snyder, and graduated from high school here. I'm proud of the school system here and proud I've been able to support it and help in the ways that I could through the years."

"Let me just first say, the main word here is Thank You! Like I said, the community has supported me well through the years. I've really appreciated that from the people in the community, I have many friends and acquaintances that span generations. It is important to see that those employees and the customers continue to have a good organization to deal with, to take care of, and be a good part of the community. I think Reagor Dykes will serve that purpose."

Reagor Dykes Auto Group Company History and Mission

In 2003 Bart Reagor started Reagor Auto Mall selling high-end pre-owned vehicles with two goals in mind 1. To be the best place for people to buy a car. 2. To be the best place for people to work in the car business.

Bart teamed with Rick Dykes in 2006 to form the Reagor Dykes Auto Group. Together they have built one of the fastest growing auto dealers in Texas. Since its opening, the company has grown from $10 million in sales in 2004 to over $600 million in retail sales in 2016. Today the company consists of 20 retail locations across West Texas from Midland to Amarillo to the Dallas area. Consistent year over year growth has landed the Reagor Dykes Auto Group on the Inc. Magazine top 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the United States for past Three years in a row. The group was listed number 2 in 2013 and number 1 in 2014 and 2015 among auto retailers.