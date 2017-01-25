Texas Tech Junior Gabriela Talaba earns Big 12 tennis honor

Texas Tech wide receiver Jonathan Giles announced on Twitter that he plans on transferring from Texas Tech and is searching for a new university to attend.
T.J. Owuanibe got his wish: The 14-year-old shared center stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the Baltimore Ravens' top draft pick.
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.
The sixth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders begin a huge series tonight hosting No. 2 TCU at Rip Griffin Park. The first pitch is at 7 p.m.
