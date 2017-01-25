Texas Tech Junior Gabriela Talaba earns Big 12 tennis honor - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech Junior Gabriela Talaba earns Big 12 tennis honor

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Gabriela Talaba (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech Junior Gabriela Talaba earned a big honor this week, being named the Big 12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week

This past week she notched wins against the number 6 and 12 ranked players in back to back matches.

Beating Miami's Sinead Lohan, it marked the highest ranked win over an opponent in school history. Talaba topped the 6th ranked Lohan 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

The Lady raiders host the ITA Kickoff this weekend and will play their home opener against UCSB Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly