Seagraves PD searching for home burglary suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Seagraves PD searching for home burglary suspect

Jeremy Matthew Machuca, 26 (Source: Seagraves PD) Jeremy Matthew Machuca, 26 (Source: Seagraves PD)
SEAGRAVES, TX (KCBD) -

Seagraves police are searching for 26-year-old Jeremy Matthew Machuca in connection with a home burglary.

The Seagraves Police Department is encouraging anyone who sees Jeremy Machuca to contact them at (806) 387-2551.

They say more charges are pending.

