Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for 2014 robbery suspe - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for 2014 robbery suspect

Provided by Hockley County Sheriff's Office Provided by Hockley County Sheriff's Office
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips in a 2014 robbery case.

Miguel Angel Almager is wanted for an open robbery indictment. He is described as 5'9, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, deputies ask that you call the Sheriff's Office at (806) 894-3126. Callers may remain anonymous.

