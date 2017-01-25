Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for 2014 robbery suspect

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips in a 2014 robbery case.

Miguel Angel Almager is wanted for an open robbery indictment. He is described as 5'9, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, deputies ask that you call the Sheriff's Office at (806) 894-3126. Callers may remain anonymous.

