Lady Raiders fall on the road in West Virginia

Looking for their first road win of the season, the Lady Raiders battled back to make it a game before falling to #22 West Virginia 89-79 Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders looked down and out early in Morgantown as #22 West Virginia jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and led 43-24 at the half.

However, the Lady Raiders came out motivated in the 3rd and cut into the deficit outscoring West Virginia by 12 in the quarter.

The Lady Mountaineers held off Tech in the 4th to make sure they wouldn't be swept by Texas Tech and dropped the Lady Raiders to 0-7 on the road.

Ivonne CookTaylor led the way with 19. Recee Caldwell added 16. Larryn Brooks chipped in 13 and Jada Terry added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders won the first meeting with West Virginia in Lubbock. Their first win over a ranked team since 2013. However, they were unable to repeat that feat Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders (11-8 overall/ 3-5 in Big 12) now looking for their first road win Saturday as they visit Kansas 11 a.m. Saturday.

